A dramatic turn of poll Blitz as far as the Delhi-Government-aiming BJP is concerned even while its astute, multi-experienced poll managers are tactically engaging Himanta, Dhami, ChandraBabu Join Delhi Poll Blitz: In the most dramatic united show of their unity, camaraderie, conviviality, cavalier spirit, three sitting Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sharma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, ChandraBabu Naidu have landed in Delhi, have begun campaigning for the BJP candidates contesting the ensuing Delhi assembly polls. It may be pointed here that a big number of Delhi voters comprise people from Assam, North-East (to be tackled by Sarma), Uttarakhand (to be tackled by Dhami), Andhra Pradesh, South (to be tackled by Naidu). A unique "make them pro-BJP, happy, compliant, friendly" move by the BJP defying all political calculations by numerous many. The latter did not expect that the BJP would engage their regional leaders in wooing their respective states' voters based in Delhi. This gratuitous move of the BJP is now being widely termed as the most timely shrewd, astute, correct political move by the BJP to win Delhi-votes in their favour. Seeing this move's success, the BJP high command may well deploy its other CMs as well to woo their respective states' voters in Delhi. At the time of writing this, already, the three irrepressible CMs' sincere, all-out efforts to woo their respective states' voters in favour of the BJP are proving to be a grand hit as those voters openly talking paeans in favour of the BJP so much so that it is now fast becoming inherently symmetrical with BJP is Delhi, Delhi is BJP. Seeing the three CMs' successes in Delhi, the BJP High Command, reportedly, is fast zeroing in on other BJP-NDA CMs --- they include those from the North-East states as well --- to land in Delhi, take control of mantle of electoral campaigning with their respective states' denizens staying in Delhi so that they "vociferously bubble around with the BJP being Delhi, Delhi being BJP, nothing a wee bit less than that, come what may". The effects of such blitzkrieg are said to be electrifying as the people of different states staying in Delhi are easily associating the capital with their respective states in what is being termed as new precedence in the qualms of Delhi-assembly elections that never were split among the states in Delhi for the capital's assembly elections for its 70 MLA seats. To add to the "grandeur", "importance of Delhi assembly elections", this be clearly added here that the BJP, seriously, sincerely vying for hold of governance of Delhi after a gap of quarter of a century, is ensuing using all methods at its command to score a win this time to take hold of governance of Delhi. Say they unanimously, 3 Cheers To The BJP; Viva Dhami-Sarma-Naidu mobilising the voters as are other BJP-NDA CMs as well adroitly, impeccably, immaculately.