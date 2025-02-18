Ajay Maken Speedily Blossoming

All India Congress Committee Treasurer Ajay Maken is truly blossoming, blooming, beaming, even, blistering in the true spirit of "billions of blistering barnacles" thereby complying with his allotted assignment of taking care of the Congress' treasurership, Delhi affairs when asked to like now when the Congress is not a winner in Delhi but is 100% hopeful that nothing is lost for the Congress in Delhi as yet as it is only a matter of time when the Congress in Delhi will be the true ruling party without any ado of any kind whatsoever. Agreeing with this firm, assured, "hypothesis","ideology", "principle", Ajay Maken is fully determined that the Congress, whose vote percentage in the just held Delhi assembly elections went up like any thing defying the negative pessimists who wrote off the Congress but left high and dry, will surely experience far more increased vote percentage share in the "nearest time" and may well stake its assured claim to form government in the capital of the country. Though Ajay Maken does not comment officially on that but he does not deny the "above assured theory".