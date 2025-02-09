Delhi Now To Be In Double Engine Governance: Monday, the D-Day: A to-be-100%-successful first-timer in administration / governance of Delhi: First ever double engine government in Delhi in the line of UP, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh...Though Delhi is not yet a full-fledged state, it is to be soon enough if strong rumblings to that effect are to be heeded to, credence given to, and, it should be like that, considering rumours make Delhi all 24 hours swelling with power that emanated from rumours which more often than not turn out to be to the core 100% true. Delhi that has seen numerous national governments formed, destructed, fallen, made again since Mahabharat times, now will be witnessing double engine government for the first time in Delhi even though Delhi administratively is under the Central Home Ministry ministered by adroit, 100% worthy, fully capable, justifiably fully capacitated Amit Shah...Strong rumblings regarding Delhi even poignantly suggest that Delhi may well overtake UP, MP, Rajasthan etc when it comes to the double engine governance phenomenon as with Amit Shah in charge of Delhi when it comes to Delhi being a Home Ministry-owned Union Territory, the governance will be triple engine governance in Delhi, a first timer in Bharat's prashasan.

Strictly speaking, the ruling party from now on BJP will be governance incharge of Delhi with a Chief Minister + the Centre will keep constant tab on Delhi, it being UT, via the Lieutanant Governor, under the Central Home Minister Amit Shah + the Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi keeping constant tab on Delhi in which he is openly all round credited with boosting, boasting, tremendously enhancing the BJP be single handedly triumphant in Delhi after 27 years' blank in the city's governance apparatus. Stupendously thanks to Mananiya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi, it is clear that because of his exuberant electioneering with neat facts and figures, the Delhiites, mighty stupendously highly impressed, voted for the BJP lock, stock, barrel. Resultwise, Delhi now is all round sound, solid, solid, stable, stupendously non-sinister unlike in Arvind Kejriwal-era wherein, he as CM of Delhi on his own was subjected to treat Delhiites like puny elements, riff-raff, non-consequential, good-for-nothing. But the same Delhiites not only showed him door but swept him, his AAP with jhaaroo in the Delhi elections. And now, say all with may be a few exceptions, AAP, Kejriwal are realistic history, gone with the wind in one blow. No sign of Kejriwal in the to be new assembly what to talk of he being nothing short of fossil, so on and so forth. Back to the BJP, its to be triple engine government's relentless "good all round governance" will undoubtedly set a new administrative precedence in the whole country without any ado of any kind or any fuss or any farce or any false mumbo-jumbo or any wrong grandiose or grandiloquence of all kinds. Delhi under the BJP governance will surely be synonymous with Delhi as much as Delhi will be synonymous with BJP's all round good governance suiting all round Delhi for present and coming times.