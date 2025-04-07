Assam Wants More Time For Foreigners' Deportation: Stunning the Centre with its reversal, volte face on driving illegal immigrants, foreigners out of Assam, all foreigners illegally staying therein without any credibility, credulousness, creating internal disorder, security disturbances within almost all parts of not only whole of Assam but spreading all throughout the North-East, rest of the country up to its borders with neighbouring countries along Pakistan and creating uncontrollable ruckus in this country often turning the internal situations herein straightaway uncontrollable, irretrievable. It is true, say senior responsible officers choosing to remain unnamed, that they should have been tracked long back, driven out from here for immediate restoration of proper all round law and order in the country so that the "genuine citizens" of this country are in no way destabilised or deformed or disturbed in any way whatsoever.

Assam Government then exhibited extreme hurry for driving out each and every foreigners out of Assam "right away" to restore normalcy, uniformity, amity, sagacity...But nothing of that sort happened or was not allowed to happen for reasons best known only to the concerned authorities concerned. It is they who needs to explain why they resisted, refrained, regressed from driving out the India-destabilising foreigners from Assam right away without any justification of any kind whatsoever.

While, understandably, their "rational" explanations of their volte face are keenly awaited, the foreigners reportedly are fully "merry making totally exhilarated, they being without check of any kind".

May be, disclose sources, in the ensuing days, the foreigners will be tightly reigned in with all authority so that they refrain from doing lawlessness in the country here. More important than that, when will they be driven out of the country?!?