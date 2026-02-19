Tur purchase at MSP to begin from Feb 23, says Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) The Gujarat government will commence the purchase of tur (pigeon pea) at the minimum support price (MSP) across the state from February 23, Agriculture and Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani announced on Thursday.

Over 1.33 lakh farmers in the state have registered to sell their produce at the MSP.

The announcement came following a State Cabinet meeting held during the ongoing Legislative Assembly session under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Addressing the decisions taken at the meeting, Minister Vaghani said the initiative aims to provide farmers with remunerative prices and economic protection for their crops.

“The Central government announces MSPs for various crops and purchases produce at these rates to ensure that farmers receive fair and profitable prices for their harvests,” the minister explained.

He added that the MSP for tur for the year 2025-26 was fixed at Rs 8,000 per quintal (Rs 1,600 per 20 kg) ahead of the sowing season, which encouraged extensive cultivation across the state.

To facilitate smooth procurement, approximately 130 purchase centres have been designated based on the sowing area and expected production.

“Farmers who have registered to sell tur at MSP will receive prior information via SMS. Upon receiving the SMS, they are requested to present themselves with the allotted quantity at the designated purchase centre to avail of the benefits,” Minister Vaghani stated.

He also assured that the state government has made all necessary preparations to ensure adequate purchases from all registered farmers.

The announcement also comes a day after the state government’s budget for 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai, which allocates Rs 24,022 crore for the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department, highlighting a focus on farmer empowerment and rural development.

The total state budget stands at Rs 4.08 lakh crore.

Welcoming the budget, Minister Vaghani said, “Today’s Gujarat budget will further advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developed India @ 2047’. Presented under the slogan ‘Where there is humanity, there are facilities’, it gives special priority to agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, roads, and all key sectors, ensuring 360-degree development for the state.”

He further highlighted the government’s focus on agricultural mechanisation, aimed at reducing farmers’ labour and costs.

