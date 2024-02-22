MSP
J·Feb 22, 2024, 07:03 am
Ahead of LS polls, BJP's preparations in full swing to woo farmers through "Gram Parikrama Yatra"
J·Feb 13, 2024, 02:18 pm
MSP law cannot be hurried...: Centre urges protesting farmers to come forward for 'mature' discussion
J·Aug 13, 2023, 03:10 pm
MSPs Of Coarse Grains Rise By 100-150% Between 2014-15 And 2023-24
J·Jul 10, 2023, 04:08 pm
UP Govt Committed To Conduct Survey Of Crops Under Centre's Agristack Scheme: Officials
J·Jul 04, 2023, 02:52 pm
Yogi Govt To Start Paddy Procurement From October 1
J·Jun 16, 2023, 02:48 pm
Sukhbir Badal Demands Punjab Govt Agencies To Procure Maize At MSP
J·Jun 15, 2023, 03:04 pm
Unfair MSP for this Kharif season will push large section of farmers into debt: CPI(M)
J·Jun 12, 2023, 04:49 pm
Haryana Farmers Block Delhi-Chandigarh Highway Over MSP Demands
J·Jun 08, 2023, 03:12 pm
Increase In MSP On Kharif Crops Will Empower Farmers: UP CM Yogi
J·Jun 07, 2023, 11:17 pm
Cabinet Okays Up To 10% Hike In MSP Of Several Commodities
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Centre Over 'Low MSP' To Potato Farmers In UP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Garh Bhoj: A Social Activist's Mission To Popularise Traditional U'khand Foods
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SKM to hold panchayat on Aug 22 on MSP, Agnipath
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 100/qtl for 2022-23
