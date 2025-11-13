MP: Disbursal of Rs 233 crore under Bhavantar scheme makes farmers swell with joy

Dewas, Nov 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred Rs 233 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1.33 lakh farmers in the state under the ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’, ensuring that the minimum support price (MSP) for their soyabean produce remains free of price variance in the markets.

As the funds reached the accounts of farmers in Burhanpur district, this brought a wave of happiness and bright smiles on their faces.

Hundreds of farmers expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for insulating their produce against market fluctuations and providing them with a fair price for their hard work as well as crops.

They said that this amount will serve as a source of relief and encouragement for them.

A farmer thanking CM Mohan Yadav said, "Under the Bhavantar Scheme, I had sold 11 quintals and 55 kilograms of produce, and today I am about to receive around Rs 15,000 as Bhavantar payment."

District Magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal told IANS, "Today, under the Bhavantar scheme, the payments were approved by the Chief Minister. In front of the Chief Minister, farmers from across the state were assisted under the Bhavantar scheme. For our district, 1,621 farmers received approximately Rs 2.52 crore in payments. All the farmers were very happy and grateful."

The scheme compensates for the gap between the MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal and the prevailing mandi rate, currently around Rs 4,036 per quintal. Farmers selling through registered mandis receive the difference - approximately Rs 1,300 per quintal - via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The system uses satellite imagery and mobile apps for crop mapping, enabling precise targeting of beneficiaries across the Malwa-Nimar black cotton soil belt.

Notably, the state has procured 2.70 lakh tonnes of soybean from over 1.60 lakh farmers so far. As many as 9,36,353 farmers have enrolled themselves under the scheme.

