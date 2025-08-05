SC cancels bail of Dheeraj Wadhawan in DHFL loan fraud case

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL Director Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Rs 34,926 loan fraud case and directed him to surrender within two weeks.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and S.C. Sharma allowed the special leave petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Delhi High Court decision granting Wadhawan bail on medical grounds.

The Justice Sanjay Kumar-led Bench took note of a medical report prepared by a panel at Mumbai’s Grant Government Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, formed under its May 23 order.

At that hearing, the apex court directed a fresh medical examination of Wadhawan to ascertain his current health status and ordered that the report be submitted in a sealed cover before July 29.

"As Dheeraj Wadhawan secured bail on medical grounds, it would be necessary to ascertain his present medical status. (D)heeraj Wadhawan shall present himself for such examination before the hospital authorities on 18.06.2025 at 11 a.m.," the top court had ordered.

Noting that Wadhawan had been in judicial custody for over 15 months and is suffering from multiple ailments, the Delhi High Court on September 9, 2024, granted him bail on medical grounds.

"The trial is not expected to be concluded within a reasonable time or near future as there are more than 100 accused named in the charge sheet and the prosecution has cited more than 600 witnesses. In these circumstances, bail on medical grounds can be considered and granted in view of various ailments suffered by the applicant (Dheeraj Wadhawan), " a bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

Imposing a slew of conditions, the Delhi High Court directed Wadhawan to surrender his passport, seek court permission before travelling abroad, and refrain from any criminal activity.

Wadhawan, accused along with others of defrauding a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India, had cited multiple chronic ailments — including ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and obstructive sleep apnea — as grounds for his release.

