Samajwadi Party slams Union Budget, says it ignores poor, farmers and middle class

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, took a swipe at the Centre over Union Budget, saying that if the current situation continues, people would be forced to plate iron with brass to make jewellery.

Speaking to media persons, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Union Budget is beyond the understanding of the poor and fails to address basic needs such as education and healthcare."

Citing the situation in Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that the condition of the public health system is alarming, claiming there was mix-up over patients being taken to operation theatres and post-mortem rooms, which, according to him, reflects the "poor state of healthcare services".

He also said that the condition of the education sector is equally worrying, adding that without education, the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) cannot be reached.

He asserted that if the country truly wants to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, the Union government must allocate substantially higher funds to the education sector.

Terming the budget as beyond comprehension, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was more about showing dreams than delivering real solutions for the common people.

He said that no expectations can be placed on those who have failed to fulfil their earlier promises, adding that when there is no hope from the BJP, there can be little expectation from the Budget as well.

Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that such budgets are always framed for a privileged five per cent of the population, claiming that the poor have once again been disappointed.

He said the Union Budget offers no real relief, alleging that while votes are sought from the middle class, the poor and farmers, the Budget ultimately caters only to a select few.

Warning of long-term consequences, he added that even the basic framework and foundational structures would be dismantled if such policies continued.

Meanwhile, SP MP Dimple Yadav also criticised the Union Budget, saying the language used is such that it does not even make sense to the common man.

She alleged that there is nothing substantial in it for women, the youth or the manufacturing sector.

She also said that standards of health and education are continuously declining across the country, but no meaningful steps have been taken to address the issue.

Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget, she added that the expectations of farmers have also not been met, terming the Budget as "highly disappointing".

