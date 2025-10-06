Haryana CM meets Japanese investors in Tokyo, seeks investments

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during his ongoing visit to Japan, on Monday, met Shimane Prefecture Governor Tatsuya Maruyama and held discussions to explore opportunities for technology exchange, innovation and joint ventures between enterprises from both regions.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister participated in the Haryana-Shimane Prefecture Roadshow held in Tokyo.

Addressing a gathering of industrialists and investors, he highlighted the longstanding cultural and historical ties between India and Japan.

He said that "our relationship with Japan dates back thousands of years and is deeply rooted in history and shared values. Just as Shimane Prefecture upholds its enduring traditions, Haryana is one of the most ancient and revered regions of Indian civilisation. It is home to the sacred land of Dharmakshetra, Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna delivered the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita. Haryana represents the essence of duty, righteousness, and wisdom".

The Chief Minister said that the relationship between India and Japan "is a special strategic and global partnership, underpinned by deep mutual trust, shared democratic values, and commitment to cooperation".

Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan, he said that it has further strengthened bilateral ties, with Japanese industrialists and investors pledging to invest 10 trillion yen in India over the next decade.

Chief Minister Saini urged Japanese businesses to channel a greater share of this investment into Haryana, highlighting the state's strong industrial ecosystem, investor-friendly environment, and strategic advantages.

He said that Shimane and Haryana complement each other in multiple ways, with both regions sharing a proud legacy rooted in quality, precision, and innovation.

"Each boasts robust industrial infrastructure, including state-of-the-art industrial parks, smart logistics facilities, and a growing focus on green energy."

Highlighting the longstanding ties between the two regions, the Chief Minister said that Haryana has been Japan's most trusted industrial partner in India for decades beginning with the establishment of Maruti Suzuki's first manufacturing plant in the state in 1980s.

This landmark investment transformed India's mobility sector and laid the foundation for a world-class industrial ecosystem in Haryana.

He said that today Haryana is home to the highest number of Japanese companies in India, underscoring its reputation as a hub of culture, enterprise, and innovation -- a home away from home for Japanese businesses.

Strategically located, Haryana borders the national capital Delhi on three sides and offers world-class infrastructure, including the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and an integrated multi-modal logistics hub.

The Chief Minister extended a warm invitation to investors, industrialists, and innovators to explore opportunities in Haryana.

