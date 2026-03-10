Fair tax system fosters inclusive growth: President Murmu

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) A fair and transparent tax system fosters equity and strengthens the foundation of inclusive and sustainable growth, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday while interacting with officer trainees of the 79th batch of Indian Revenue Service (IT).

Read More

Addressing the officers at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President advised them to exercise their authority with humility, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to constitutional values.

The President said that as IRS officers, the young officers must strive to exercise prudence in their conduct and decision-making.

A prudent officer balances enforcement with facilitation, authority with humility, and technological capability with human sensitivity, she said.

She said that direct taxes play a major role in advancing national development. By providing a stable source of revenue, they enable governments to invest in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

The President underlined that the mandate of the Revenue Service goes beyond tax collection.

She said that the ability of IRS officers to analyse complex financial transactions, trace illicit financial flows across borders, and unravel intricate corporate structures makes them indispensable partners in advancing the nation’s journey towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. They are expected to make decisions that are just, efficient, and based on a deeper understanding of business processes.

The Officer Trainees of the Indian Revenue Service (IT), including two Officer Trainees from the Royal Bhutan Service, are undergoing Induction training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur.

Recently, while addressing Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers inducted from the State Civil Services, the President said that the spirit of "Nation First" should be their guiding compass for driving development outcomes for "Viksit Bharat@2047".

She said every decision the officers make should resonate with the overall vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Reminding the officers that they now carry responsibilities that extend far beyond district or state priorities, President Murmu said their collective professionalism, coordination, and commitment are essential for development and upholding the highest standards of public service.

--IANS

rch/dan