Direct aid to flood-hit farmers more crucial than loan waivers: Maha CM

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state government’s financial package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain and flood-affected farmers is more important than farm loan waiver.

He further clarified that the government has not strayed from the promise of the loan waiver.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes amid strong demand made by opposition parties and various farmers’ organisations for farm loan waiver, considering the damage caused by torrential rains and heavy floods impacting not just the Kharif crops but also creating hardships for the farmers during the Rabi season.

“Today, direct assistance is more important than the loan waiver. The government has not moved away from its promise of farm loan waiver,” said the Chief Minister at the press conference after the state cabinet meeting.

“We will fulfil the promises made by our government regarding farm loan waiver. Uddhav Thackeray always says that he waived off loans during his chief ministership. But the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had implemented the Mahatma Phule loan waiver scheme and waived off farm loans worth Rs 20,500 crore. However, before that, when I was the Chief Minister, our government (from 2014 to 2019) had waived off loans through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj loan waiver scheme. Then the government had written off farm loans worth Rs 18,662 crore and then Rs 1900 crore, which together were of the order of Rs 20,000 crore," he claimed.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said that it is not that the former did anything different, as his government has also waived off loans.

“Uddhav Thackeray had decided to give a subsidy of Rs 50,000 to those who regularly repay farm loans, but he did not do that. But when Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister, the government gave about Rs 5,000 crore to those who were repaying loans regularly. Therefore, we have not deviated from our promise even now. But today, direct help is more important than the farm loan waiver. Because even if we waive off loans, where will the farmer whose land has been eroded get the soil? Therefore, we have not backed down anywhere regarding the farm loan waiver. We will also waive off loans. Today, we are helping directly as direct help is necessary,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that the state government has given a bigger financial package than Punjab and Tamil Nadu for the farmers affected by heavy rains in the state.

“We had given a promise that we will not let the farmers’ Diwali be black,” he said.

Shinde said that the farmers of the state are facing a big crisis, adding that the people have never seen such heavy rain.

“The three of us went to the fields and inspected them. Damage has been caused in 352 talukas in 29 districts of the state, and about 65 lakh hectares of land are affected. In such a time, the MahaYuti government is standing firmly with the farmers,” he said.

Shinde added that a package of Rs 31,628 crore has been announced.

“But did the opposition, who criticised us, go to the fields and even give them a packet of biscuits?” asked Shinde.

He also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sensitive about this and will definitely help the state.

“The government is committed to the dignity of farmers. Our proposal will soon go to the Centre, and the state will definitely get substantial help from the Centre,” he noted.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also claimed that the incumbent government walks shoulder to shoulder with the farmers.

He added that the significant damage to crops due to excessive rainfall is an extremely painful matter, but the government stands firmly and strongly behind the farmers.

“The government has announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for the farmers in the state. Whether it is crops, livestock, houses, or any other losses incurred, assistance will be provided by relaxing the conditions. But I assure you with confidence that no farmer will be deprived of this aid,” he claimed.

