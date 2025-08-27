BJP, allies assert India’s self-reliance amid US tariffs; Cong calls it failure of international diplomacy

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) As the United States’ additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports came into effect, pushing the total tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent, reactions from Indian political parties reflected a sharp divide. While the BJP and its allies in the NDA emphasised India’s self-reliance and resilience in the face of external pressures, the Opposition Congress criticised the move as a diplomatic failure.

The tariffs, imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration, have escalated tensions in bilateral trade relations with India. Despite this, government allies remained optimistic about India’s economic strength and diplomatic capabilities.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar stated, “Let America act as it wishes; India is no one’s economic slave. Our foreign and diplomatic policies are robust and capable of handling such challenges.”

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana echoed similar sentiments: “India is self-reliant and progressing steadily. The pressure from the US will not sway us. India is an emerging global power with a rapidly growing economy. Under PM Modi’s leadership, through initiatives like 'Startup India' and strong Defence policies, India has become stronger. The Prime Minister has stood firm on farmers’ issues, and therefore, these tariffs will have limited impact.”

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shirsat also reacted and said, “While the final decision lies with the central government, ordinary citizens might have to bear the brunt of these tariffs.”

BJP leader Narendra Kashyap added, “The US decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs is an attempt to affect several Indian sectors. But PM Modi’s leadership has transformed the economy, improving India’s global ranking from 11th to 4th. The continuous push for Swadeshi and self-reliance shows that the government is prepared. PM Modi will surely devise strategies to overcome this challenge.”

On the other hand, Congress leaders criticised the government.

Shama Mohamed, Congress spokesperson, termed the tariffs a “failure of India’s international diplomacy.”

She said, “Donald Trump is considered a close friend of PM Modi. When countries like Vietnam and China managed to negotiate tariff reductions, India should have done the same. This move will cause significant economic losses and increase unemployment. The tariffs reportedly relate to India’s oil exports to Russia, yet countries like Turkey also import from Russia without such penalties. Why is India singled out?”

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai condemned the NDA government’s economic management: “The economy has completely failed. People are suffering and in pain due to these policies.”

Congress leader Udit Raj slammed the government and said, “We cannot expect anything positive from PM Modi now. A viral video shows Trump claiming he gave PM Modi a 24-hour ultimatum, and he surrendered within five hours. The ceasefire was announced. For political power, he will do anything — even at the cost of the nation. We are in an economic and political crisis.”

