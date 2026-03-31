Big push to Make in India: MoD and BEL sign Rs 1,950 crore contract for Mountain Radars for IAF

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) In a significant boost to India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of two advanced Mountain Radars for the Indian Air Force.

Read More

The deal, valued at approximately Rs 1,950 crore, was formalised in the national capital in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

“Strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has inked a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two Mountain Radars, including associated equipment and required infrastructure for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore,” according to the ministry statement.

The contract has been awarded under the ‘Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’ category, reinforcing the government’s continued emphasis on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

The move is aimed at strengthening domestic defence capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign-origin equipment.

The Mountain Radar system has been indigenously designed and developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment, a key laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Manufacturing responsibility will be handled by Bharat Electronics Limited, one of India’s leading defence public sector undertakings.

Once installed and commissioned, these radars are expected to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s surveillance capabilities, particularly in challenging mountainous terrains.

Officials noted that the systems will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s air defence network and overall national security architecture.

The procurement is also expected to provide a boost to the domestic defence industry ecosystem by encouraging indigenous design and production, while supporting technological advancement within the country.

“The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country’s air defence and strengthen national security. The procurement will also reduce the dependency on foreign equipment,” the ministry said.

--IANS

pk