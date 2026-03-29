Belagavi farmer elated after PM Modi mentions fish farming in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme

Belagavi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a farmer from Karnataka's Belagavi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, highlighting fish farming as an important livelihood activity and bringing attention to rural entrepreneurship, he expressed joy and pride after being featured in the programme.

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Rajesh Shivalinga Huddar, a young farmer from Bodakyatanatti village in Belagavi taluk, expressed joy and pride after being featured in the monthly radio programme, and said that he felt honoured that his work and profession were acknowledged by Prime Minister Modi at a national platform.

He noted that the mention by the Prime Minister has brought recognition not just to him, but also to small farmers engaged in fish farming across rural India.

Speaking to IANS about his experience, Huddar said he has been involved in Kuchi fish farming for the past three years.

He added that the Prime Minister Modi's remarks on fish farming encouraged him and reinforced his commitment to continue his work in the sector.

According to Huddar, the recognition is a matter of pride for small village farmers like him, who often work with limited resources but contribute significantly to the rural economy.

"I am very happy that PM Modi spoke about fish farming. It is a matter of joy and pride that a small village farmer like me was highlighted in 'Mann Ki Baat'. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister," Huddar said.

He also said that such acknowledgements motivate farmers to adopt and expand sustainable practices in aquaculture.

The farmer from Belagavi believes that increased awareness and government support can help more rural youth take up fish farming as a viable livelihood option.

The Prime Minister, in his address, had emphasised the importance of fish farming as part of efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote 'self-reliance' among farmers.

Huddar’s mention in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme has since become a point of pride for the local community in Belagavi, where residents see it as recognition of their agricultural traditions and emerging diversification into allied sectors like aquaculture.

--IANS

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