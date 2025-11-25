Bihar Cabinet clears 6 proposals related to youth, startups, industrial development in first meeting

Patna: In its first meeting since the formation of the new government, the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved six major proposals focussed on youth empowerment, industrial development, and urban expansion.

The decisions are being viewed as a road map to transform Bihar into an emerging technological and economic hub.

The most significant proposal approved was related to policy formulation to promote youth entrepreneurship and startups.

A high-level committee will be constituted to oversee employment-oriented activities in the startup and new-age economy sectors.

It will include senior officials from the Industries Department, technical experts, and entrepreneurship advisors.

The committee will ensure continuous monitoring, policy reforms, and effective implementation of schemes aimed at financial support for young entrepreneurs, training and technical assistance, promotion of innovation-driven enterprises, and expanding opportunities through the smart economy and digital platforms.

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit said the initiative seeks to tap into the energy and innovation of Bihar’s youth and support them in becoming self-reliant entrepreneurs.

The Cabinet approved a proposal from the Industries Department to form a top committee to design and monitor a comprehensive action plan to make Bihar the new tech hub of Eastern India.

Major high-tech projects planned include the defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capability centres, mega tech city, and fintech city

The aim is to attract large-scale tech investments and create thousands of jobs.

Another Industries Department proposal aims to develop Bihar as a global back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years.

A high-level committee will be formed to prepare an action plan, track the rapidly-evolving new-age economy, and boost sectors such as IT, BPO, KPO, data processing, and content management.

This move is expected to position Bihar prominently in the IT-enabled services sector.

A third proposal cleared by the Cabinet focusses on building a strong ecosystem for startups. The approved committee will help promote startup incubation, facilitate funding, and expand employment-oriented activities.

Officials believe this will strengthen Bihar’s presence in the national startup landscape.

The Cabinet also approved the Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission, proposed by the Department of Information Technology.

The mission aims to promote AI-based services, enable AI-skill development, encourage adoption of AI across government departments, and build partnerships with startups and tech companies.

Officials say this mission will accelerate Bihar’s digital transformation and make it one of the leading AI-driven states.

In a major urban development decision, the government approved a proposal to develop 11 new satellites or greenfield townships across Bihar.

The Urban Development and Housing Department has been directed to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs).

These townships will focus on housing, roads and transport, water supply, sanitation, and planned urban expansion.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a high-level committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to formulate a new policy for establishing new sugar mills and reviving closed mills.

The committee will prepare a detailed report on investment opportunities, private sector participation, revival models and financial feasibility.

--IANS