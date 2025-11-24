Youth in Kolkata hotel murdered over monetary dispute: Police

Kolkata: Investigation into the murder of a youth in a hotel room in the Kasba area of south Kolkata revealed that a dispute over money between the two parties, who met through a dating app, was the reason for the killing.

Police sources said on Monday that a young man named Dhruba Saha (20) and a young woman named Komal Saha (20) had checked into the hotel with IT professional Adarsh Losalka (33) at a hotel in the Kasba area on Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, Losalka's body was found naked and his legs tied up. The police said there was a deep injury on his head and that his death was due to asphyxiation.

On Sunday evening, the police arrested both Dhruba and Komal, who claimed to be a content writer for a dating app, on charges of murdering Losalka.

Investigation into the case revealed that Komal was an escort and Dhruba is her agent.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said that it was Komal who had met Losalka on the dating app and fixed the meeting at the hotel following a long chat.

According to the police, Komal is a resident of Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, while Dhruba is a resident of Nadia district. Both lived together at East Sinthee in the Dum Dum area, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. The police said they subsequently surrendered themselves and confessed to the murder.

"During interrogation, they said an altercation broke out between Komal and Losalka over money after Komal went to his room to spend the night with him. The woman called her agent Dhruba, who was in the next room. During the altercation, Losalka fell down and suffered a head injury. The two then tied his legs, strangulated him to death and fled with his phone and wallet," said the police officer.

It was also learnt that Losalka had booked two rooms at the hotel online.

Police said they were exploring multiple angles, including torture and sexual perversion. An officer said they were still searching for Losalka's mobile and wallet.

Following the incident, Kolkata Police on Monday ordered policemen to conduct surprise checks in every hotel in and around Kolkata, along with checking the identity card of any boarder in the hotel.

The police officers will check whether the face on the border matches the photo on the identity card.

Sources in Lalbazar (city police headquarters) said that there have been a series of murders inside the rooms of hotels in Park Street and Kasba in Kolkata. Due to this, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma held an important meeting with the officials on Sunday.

The police are preparing several necessary guidelines for the hotels in the city. Apart from this, the Police Commissioner also gave several important instructions to the officers regarding the security of the hotels. The OCs and intelligence departments of every police station and the city police headquarters authorities have been instructed to visit every hotel in the city for surprise checking.

The Aadhaar card or other identity card, and in the case of foreigners, passport, visa and other necessary identity cards will have to be checked. The faces of the border will have to be matched with the photo on the identity card. The police will be able to find out from them where they have come from, where their next destination is what their profession is.

The police officers will have to find out whether that information matches the information given in the hotel's registrar's book.

According to sources, the police officials have taken this decision in the wake of the blasts in Delhi and murders in several hotels.

--IANS