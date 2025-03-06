Babbar Khalsa International terrorist with ISI links arrested in joint operation in UP

Kaushambi: An active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module has been nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation, officials said on Thursday.

The security personnel have recovered illegal arms and explosives, including three active hand grenades, two active detonators, 13 cartridges and one foreign-made pistol from the possession of the terrorist.

According to the UP STF, the operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi district of the state at around 3.20 am.

The officials of the UP STF stated that according to the available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of BKI and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives.

The apprehended terrorist has been identified as Lajar Masih, a resident of the Kurlian village of Punjab's Amritsar.

As per the police, this terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 29, 2024.

"An active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International and ISI module, Lajar Masih, resident of Punjab's Amritsar was arrested in a joint operation of UP STF and Punjab Police, today early morning. As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives. Illegal arms and explosives including three active hand grenades, two active detonators, 13 cartridges and one foreign-made pistol, recovered," UP STF said.

On February 27, Punjab police busted a terror module responsible for attacks in Batala City and apprehended two operatives.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X, "In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police busts a terror module backed by Babbar Khalsa International (#BKI) - Inter-Services Intelligence (#ISI-#Pakistan) responsible for attacks in #Batala and solves the attack cases in Jaintipur & Raimal carried out on Jan 15, 2025 & Feb 17, 2025 respectively." (ANI)