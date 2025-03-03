Arrest Made in Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal

Rohtak: Haryana Police have arrested one accused in the connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, police said on Monday.

The body of Himani Narwal was found inside a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1.

Meanwhile, the police have formed a Special Investigation Task Force to probe into the murder of Himani Narwal.

Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "An SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are using cyber and FSL. We are investigating all angles."

DSP informed that the deceased lived alone in Haryana while her family stayed in Delhi.

The deceased worker's mother made some shocking allegations. The mother, Savita, held the election and the party responsible for her daughter's death, suggesting that Himani's rising stature in the party had created enemies for her.

According to Savita, Himani's mother, her daughter was at home on February 28 and had been receiving threats. Savita believes that Himani's close relationships with prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and the Hooda family, had sparked jealousy among some individuals.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," Savita said.

"We received a phone call from the Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda). I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice...," she added.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the incident, citing a breakdown in law and order in Haryana, which he claims is the worst state in the country for crimes against women.

"It is a very painful incident. There is a breakdown of law & order in Haryana. Haryana is number 1 in the country in terms of crime against women...The incident should be investigated as soon as possible," said Hooda.

Hooda also lashed out at the BJP-led state government over the alleged murder of the Congress Party worker and demanded a swift investigation and strict punishment for the guilty, regardless of their affiliation. He revealed that he is in touch with police personnel and has spoken with the Superintendent of Police, who is hopeful of finding clues soon.

"The incident should be investigated as soon as possible. I am in touch with the Police personnel. I also spoke with SP. They are hopeful that they will get some clues by the evening. I told them that this should be investigated and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment," Hooda said. (ANI)