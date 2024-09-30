Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
With hospitals full in Lebanon, family flees to give birth in Iraq
Bitcoin bribe worth $73 million lands Russian investigator in jail
Poll finds Harris rising as she challenges Trump on change
Police chase koala through Sydney train station
Bangladesh set to celebrate Durga Puja amid tensions
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Australia "different beast" on their shores: Brian Lara warns Team India ahead of BGT
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Andres Iniesta as the Barcelona legend retires from professional football
1st Test: Pakistan posts 556 against England; Shakeel, Salman shine
1st Test: Masood, Shafique centuries put Pakistan in control over England (Day 1, Stumps)
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
RBI may shift monetary stance to 'Neutral'; rate cuts likely by December 2024: Nuvama
Cement prices will be hiked and demand will grow in H2FY25 : Centrum report
India's foreign exchange reserves cross USD 700 billion first time
Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India
RBI unlikely to cut rate as India's growth is higher than potential output: SBI Report
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
It feels great: Music composer Pritam on bagging National Award for 'Brahmastra'
Neena Gupta looks ethereal in pink saree as she receives National Film Award
70th National Film Awards: Manasi Parekh gets teary-eyed as she receives Best Actress Award
Actor Madhura Naik recalls her family's encounter with Hamas terrorists, says "Hate breeds enmity"
Kareena Kapoor's silver saree steals attention at 'Singham Again' launch
Home
>
Economy & Business
>
Market
Market
T
Sensex down 1,000 pts; continued profit booking, escalated geopolitical tensions weigh India stocks
The Hawk
·
Sep 30, 2024, 08:07 AM
T
Sensex soars to 84,928, Nifty settles at 25,939 as stock market closes at all-time high
The Hawk
·
Sep 23, 2024, 11:14 AM
J
Sensex dives over 1,000 points on selling by unregistered FPIs, global cues: Experts
·
Sep 06, 2024, 10:53 AM
J
SEBI tightens criteria for exit, entry of stocks in derivatives segment
·
Aug 31, 2024, 07:14 AM
J
Nifty, Sensex upward trend continues, markets open with positive cues amid domestic inflows
·
Aug 30, 2024, 04:37 AM
J
Nifty touches fresh record high of 25,114, led by IT stocks
·
Aug 28, 2024, 07:40 AM
J
Markets close week on a high note: Sensex soars 1,330 points, Nifty jumps 397 points
·
Aug 16, 2024, 11:01 AM
J
Sensex crosses 80,000 mark; Nifty up 350 points at midday amid global stock rally
·
Aug 16, 2024, 08:42 AM
J
Stocks witness sell-off mirroring global trend; Sensex sheds 886 points
·
Aug 02, 2024, 11:24 AM
J
Sensex and Nifty settle Tuesday's trading at fresh record high
·
Jul 16, 2024, 10:37 AM
J
Mcap of BSE-listed firms hit fresh record peak; investors' wealth jumps Rs 1.17 lakh crore
·
Jul 12, 2024, 12:59 PM
J
Sensex hits historic high, crosses 79,000; Nifty breaks 24,000 barrier in stock market rally
·
Jun 27, 2024, 07:48 AM
J
Sensex-Nifty hit all-time high as trading session closes in green
·
Jun 26, 2024, 11:12 AM
J
Sharp rally in markets makes investors richer by Rs 12.48 lakh crore in morning trade
·
Jun 03, 2024, 06:14 AM
J
Sensex hits lifetime peak of 76,738.89, Nifty soars to all-time high in early trade day before Lok Sabha election results
·
Jun 03, 2024, 06:05 AM