India’s forex reserves up by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion, gold reserves jump

New Delhi: India’s foreign exchange reserves went up by nearly $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion for the week ending on December 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Gold reserves increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion during the week, the Central Bank said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.721 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) routinely monitors developments in the foreign exchange market and undertakes interventions when necessary to preserve orderly trading conditions.

India witnessed an unprecedented surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments this year.

Total FDI inflow reported during the first half of FY 2025-26 ($50.36 billion) increased by 16 per cent compared to year-ago period ($43.37 billion) -- highest ever for first half of a financial year, the Parliament was informed earlier this month.

Gross FDI inflows have increased from over $34 billion in 2012-13 to over $80 billion in 2024-25, said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in Lok Sabha.

As per official data, India recorded a strong rebound in FDI in the second quarter of the current financial year, with total inflows rising over 18 per cent year-on-year to $35.18 billion during April–September 2025.

“The recent trend in net FDI inflows is associated with increased repatriation/disinvestment and rising Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) outflows. The ODI outflow on account of liberalized ODI rules notified in 2022 is helping Indian entities to enhance their business footprints abroad enabling them to compete in the global market, adding to the strength of Indian economy in long run,” informed Prasada.

The increasing trend of repatriation indicates that India is not only attracting foreign capital but also delivering strong returns, which enhances its reputation as a reliable investment destination, he added. The government has leveraged the free trade agreements for promotion of Export Diversification and attract investment. India has signed 15 free trade agreements (FTAs) and 6 preferential trade agreements (PTAs) with its trading partners.

--IANS