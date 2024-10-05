Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
With hospitals full in Lebanon, family flees to give birth in Iraq
Bitcoin bribe worth $73 million lands Russian investigator in jail
Poll finds Harris rising as she challenges Trump on change
Police chase koala through Sydney train station
Bangladesh set to celebrate Durga Puja amid tensions
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Australia "different beast" on their shores: Brian Lara warns Team India ahead of BGT
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Andres Iniesta as the Barcelona legend retires from professional football
1st Test: Pakistan posts 556 against England; Shakeel, Salman shine
1st Test: Masood, Shafique centuries put Pakistan in control over England (Day 1, Stumps)
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
RBI may shift monetary stance to 'Neutral'; rate cuts likely by December 2024: Nuvama
Cement prices will be hiked and demand will grow in H2FY25 : Centrum report
India's foreign exchange reserves cross USD 700 billion first time
Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India
RBI unlikely to cut rate as India's growth is higher than potential output: SBI Report
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
It feels great: Music composer Pritam on bagging National Award for 'Brahmastra'
Neena Gupta looks ethereal in pink saree as she receives National Film Award
70th National Film Awards: Manasi Parekh gets teary-eyed as she receives Best Actress Award
Actor Madhura Naik recalls her family's encounter with Hamas terrorists, says "Hate breeds enmity"
Kareena Kapoor's silver saree steals attention at 'Singham Again' launch
Home
>
States & UTs
>
Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh
T
Naxalism will end, peace will established' in Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai after encounter in Dantewada
The Hawk
·
Oct 05, 2024, 10:13 AM
T
Chhattisgarh: 30 naxals killed in encounter with police in Narayanpur-Dantewada border
The Hawk
·
Oct 04, 2024, 03:23 PM
T
Chhattisgarh: Seven naxals killed in encounter with police in Bastar region
The Hawk
·
Oct 04, 2024, 12:12 PM
T
CM announces compensation of Rs 4 L each to families of victims as 8 killed in lightning strike in Chhatisgarh
The Hawk
·
Sep 23, 2024, 02:37 PM
T
Chhattisgarh: 8 including 6 children killed in lightning strike in Rajnandgaon
The Hawk
·
Sep 23, 2024, 01:13 PM
J
Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed in encounter with forces, automatic weapons recovered
·
Sep 03, 2024, 08:18 AM
J
Three women Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, weapons seized
·
Aug 29, 2024, 12:07 PM
J
Two brothers killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh
·
Jul 27, 2024, 07:14 AM
J
Vehicles, govt building torched as protest by Satnami community turns violent in Chhattisgarh
·
Jun 10, 2024, 04:02 PM
J
Chhattisgarh: Seven naxalites killed in encounter in Dantewada
·
Jun 08, 2024, 06:32 AM
J
33 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh
·
May 25, 2024, 03:30 PM
J
15 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham
·
May 20, 2024, 11:21 AM
J
Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter in Bijapur, CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulates security forces
·
May 10, 2024, 02:01 PM
J
Man chops off tongue as sacrificial offering to god in Chhattisgarh's Durg, hospitalised
·
May 08, 2024, 10:31 AM
J
Chhattisgarh going to give full blessings to BJP in LS polls: PM Modi ahead of his rally in Bastar
·
Apr 08, 2024, 07:59 AM