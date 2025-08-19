Chhattisgarh govt hikes 2 pc DA to govt employees, brings it at par with Centre

Raipur: In a major financial relief ahead of the festive season, the Chhattisgarh government has announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees, raising it to 55 per cent -- bringing it in line with the Central government’s rate.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, “DA in the Government of India is 55 per cent. In Chhattisgarh, we were giving 53 per cent. With Diwali approaching, we are now announcing 55 per cent DA for our employees.”

The move is expected to benefit more than three lakh government employees and officers across the state, easing inflationary pressures and boosting household spending.

The hike reflects the administration’s commitment to parity with Central pay structures and timely support for its workforce.

In another welfare-oriented decision, the Council of Ministers approved the monthly distribution of 2 kg of gram under the Public Distribution System to Antyodaya and Priority Category families residing in Scheduled Areas and MADA pockets.

The procurement will be handled by the Civil Supplies Corporation via the NeML e-auction platform, with a transaction charge capped at 0.25 per cent or less approved during the financial year 2024-25.

The cabinet also directed that beneficiaries who missed their entitlement between July and November 2025 must receive their pending allocation by December.

On the development front, the cabinet cleared the allotment of 90 acres of land at concessional premium rates in Nava Raipur to promote the establishment of IT and IITS industries.

The initiative aims to attract private investment, generate employment, and accelerate industrial growth.

Officials stated that the availability of land at reduced rates will encourage participation from tech firms and startups, fostering a robust ecosystem for innovation and infrastructure development.

The government emphasised that the IT push will not only stimulate technical and economic activity but also support urbanisation and settlement in Nava Raipur.

The presence of IT companies is expected to bring direct and indirect benefits to local residents, including job creation and improved civic amenities.

--IANS