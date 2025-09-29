Security forces recover explosives, Maoists’ equipment in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forest

Raipur: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations, security forces have recovered a substantial cache of explosives, Naxalite literature, and combat equipment from the dense Kodliar Michingpara forest in the Abujhmad region, said officials on Monday.

The operation, conducted under the jurisdiction of Kohkameta police station, marks a significant stride toward the goal of making Narayanpur a Naxal-free district.

The de-mining and search operation was carried out by the District Force, the "B" Company of the ITBP 53rd Battalion, and the District Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) deployed in Kutul.

Acting on intelligence inputs and under the strategic leadership of Robinson Guria, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Akshay Sabdra, Additional SP, and Ajay Kumar, Additional SP (Naxalite Operations), meticulously combed the forest terrain, suspecting the presence of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on September 27.

The search yielded a large quantity of explosive material, lithium batteries, wires, booby trap switches, Biokeng walkie charger adapters, Naxalite uniforms and belts, and combat gear, including slings, pouches, and bags.

Naxalite propaganda literature was also seized, indicating the ideological footprint of the Kutul Area Committee, whose active presence is suspected in the region, the officials said.

Officials confirmed that the recovery was executed with strict adherence to safety protocols. The seized items suggest that the Maoists were preparing to target security personnel and civilians through planted explosives.

This follows a similar success on September 25, when five IEDs weighing 5 kg each were recovered and safely destroyed in the Kodliar area.

The operation underscores the intensified efforts of law enforcement agencies to dismantle Maoists' infrastructure and ensure the safety of local communities.

Continuous search and de-mining operations are being conducted across Maoist-affected zones, with a focus on neutralising threats and restoring peace.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to eradicating Maoist influence from Narayanpur district and praised the coordination between various security units.

The successful recovery not only disrupts Maoist logistics but also boosts morale among forces engaged in counterinsurgency efforts.

Further investigations are underway to trace the movement and plans of the suspected Kutul Area Committee operatives.

--IANS