Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar honoured at Raj Bhawan
Sep 28, 2024, 03:30 PM
"Shining example of resilience of the human spirit": Nita Ambani lauds Indian Paralympic contingent's medalists
Sep 03, 2024, 09:01 AM
Paris Paralympics: Shuttler Nitesh adds second gold in India's medal tally with remarkable win in men's singles SL3 category
Sep 02, 2024, 11:51 AM
Para-shooter Rubina Francis secures bronze in Paris Paralympics 2024
Aug 31, 2024, 02:00 PM
I am happy to win a medal for my country: Avani after clinching gold at Paris Paralympics
Aug 30, 2024, 01:29 PM
Vinesh Phogat appeal against Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification
Aug 10, 2024, 07:09 AM
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker suffers heartbreak, finishes fourth in 25m pistol event
Aug 03, 2024, 09:13 AM
Tom Cruise to Skydive into 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Aug 02, 2024, 02:36 PM
Paris Olympics: India beat Australia for first time in Olympics since 1972, finish 2nd in Pool B
Aug 02, 2024, 01:31 PM
Paris Olympics: India shooter Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P event
Aug 01, 2024, 08:48 AM
"Indian athletes are icons of today, tomorrow and forever": Nita Ambani during event at India House
Jul 31, 2024, 10:37 AM
"Our Athletes create history again": IOC member Nita Ambani congratulates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh on Olympic Bronze
Jul 30, 2024, 08:52 AM
"Lot of learnings for me" says Rifle shooter Ramita Jindal after missing out on a medal in 10m Air Rifle
Jul 29, 2024, 11:55 AM
Paris Olympics: Manu-Sarabjot to play for bronze in 10 m air pistol mixed team event
Jul 29, 2024, 08:20 AM
China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani win first gold in clean sweep bid
Jul 27, 2024, 11:52 AM