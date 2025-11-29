After yet another rich KIUG medal haul, swimmer Srihari Nataraj targets medal at 2026 Asian Games

Jaipur: Olympian Srihari Nataraj admits that he was nowhere near his best in terms of timings despite winning nine gold medals at the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 and his focus this time was not on his performance but just winning medals for Jain University.

The 24-year-old, one of the most decorated Indian swimmers, is in his off-season after winning seven medals at the Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad last month. He did not push himself in the pool but was way ahead of the competition, winning the medals for his University.

Srihari’s tally of nine gold and two silver, along with some strong performances from his teammates, ensured that Jain University reached their eventual tally of 45 medals just from the pool, including 27 gold.

But the multiple national record holder is already looking forward to the Asian Games in Japan and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year and is confident of winning a medal in those two competitions.

“At the Asian Games, I will be 25 and it is the age when swimmers generally peak. Now, I know a lot about my swimming, my body and I am confident that I can win a medal there,” Nataraj told SAI Media after finishing his Khelo India University Games campaign here.

Srihari is hoping that his seven-medal haul in the Asian Aquatics Championships will get him inducted into the Target Asian Games Group (TAG), on the lines of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), that will help him prepare for the continental multi-discipline event in a systematic manner.

“After the first Khelo India Games in 2018, I was selected for TOPS and the support I received made a major change to my career,” said Srihari, who represented the country in the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, after Nataraj returned empty-handed from the Paris Olympics – bowing out in the heats of the 100m backstroke event, the Sports Ministry dropped him from the TOPS Core Group. TAGG was created last year for a more focused support towards Asian Games medal prospects and Nataraj sees an opportunity of finding a place there after his Asian Aquatics Championship heroics.

“I am hoping that with my Asian Championships haul of 7 medals, I can get support for the Asian Games under TAGG. I think there is no one apart from me and Sajan (Prakash) who are close to an Asian Games medal in swimming and this is my best chance to win an Asian Games medal,” he added.

Speaking about the role of Khelo India University Games in his career path, Srihari said that competing in KIUG was important for senior swimmers, as it provided them with another high-quality competition. “Swimmers in India at the senior level don’t get to compete in many events in India. There are Senior Nationals and there is one University Nationals. So this is one more tournament to test themselves,” he signed off.

--IANS