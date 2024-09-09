Home
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation
·
Sep 09, 2024, 11:13 AM
J
Man who lied about plan to assassinate South African President sentenced to 5 years in jail
·
May 23, 2024, 03:13 PM
J
Nikki Haley Raises Concerns Over Trump's 'Mental Fitness' After He 'Confuses' Her With Nancy Pelosi
·
Jan 21, 2024, 03:50 PM
J
Somali Government Engages in Rescue Operation for UN Helicopter Hostages Held by al Shabaab Militants
·
Jan 11, 2024, 11:53 AM
J
Explained | What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?
·
Jan 02, 2024, 02:14 PM
J
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya
·
Dec 17, 2023, 10:22 AM
J
BRICS group of nations calls for "immediate and sustained" humanitarian truce in Gaza
·
Nov 22, 2023, 06:16 AM
J
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to run for third term in December polls
·
Oct 03, 2023, 07:21 AM
J
Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 632
·
Sep 09, 2023, 07:06 AM
J
296 dead in powerful Morocco earthquake
·
Sep 09, 2023, 04:13 AM
J
58 killed, over 40 injured in high-rise fire in Johannesburg
·
Aug 31, 2023, 06:29 AM
J
Port Sudan airport plane crash kills 9: Sudanese army
·
Jul 24, 2023, 08:58 AM
J
Gas leak kills 16 in South Africa
·
Jul 06, 2023, 07:50 AM
J
First batch of 278 stranded Indians evacuated from Sudan in naval ship
·
Apr 25, 2023, 05:01 PM
J
One suspect shot dead, 2 arrested after gunmen kill 10 of family in South Africa
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM