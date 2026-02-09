Zilla Parishad elections
‘Clear mandate for good governance’: PM Modi after BJP-led Mahayuti’s decisive win in Zilla Parishad polls
Maha local body polls: MahaYuti retains supremacy, BJP maintains its dominance
Maha Revenue Minister refutes report of 'clean chit' for Parth Pawar in Pune land scam
February 12 was the date: Jayant Patil reveals Ajit Pawar’s ‘final wish’ to merge NCP factions
'Was always dedicated to serving poor, underprivileged': MP leaders condole Ajit Pawar's death
Odisha Guv, CM Majhi express grief over death of Ajit Pawar in plane crash
'Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise is an irreparable loss', President Murmu expresses grief
BJP workers demand ‘solo’ fight in local body polls; Maha Minister’s vehicle intercepted
OBC Bahujan Party, Congress announce alliance for local body polls in Maharashtra
Congress stitches alliance with Dhangar leader Jankar’s RSP