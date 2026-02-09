Zilla Parishad elections

The Hawk·Feb 09, 2026, 06:22 PM

‘Clear mandate for good governance’: PM Modi after BJP-led Mahayuti’s decisive win in Zilla Parishad polls

The Hawk·Feb 09, 2026, 05:09 PM

Maha local body polls: MahaYuti retains supremacy, BJP maintains its dominance

The Hawk·Feb 05, 2026, 01:02 PM

Maha Revenue Minister refutes report of 'clean chit' for Parth Pawar in Pune land scam

The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 07:44 AM

February 12 was the date: Jayant Patil reveals Ajit Pawar’s ‘final wish’ to merge NCP factions

The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 10:32 AM

'Was always dedicated to serving poor, underprivileged': MP leaders condole Ajit Pawar's death

The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 09:44 AM

Odisha Guv, CM Majhi express grief over death of Ajit Pawar in plane crash

The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 05:53 AM

'Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise is an irreparable loss', President Murmu expresses grief

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 06:05 PM

BJP workers demand ‘solo’ fight in local body polls; Maha Minister’s vehicle intercepted

The Hawk·Jan 19, 2026, 02:10 PM

OBC Bahujan Party, Congress announce alliance for local body polls in Maharashtra

The Hawk·Dec 24, 2025, 01:50 PM

Congress stitches alliance with Dhangar leader Jankar’s RSP