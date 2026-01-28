Odisha Guv, CM Majhi express grief over death of Ajit Pawar in plane crash

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (IANS) The Governor of Odisha, Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, among several other dignitaries from the state, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing away of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday.

Taking to his official X handle, Kambhampati wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the reports of the aircraft incident involving the plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone on board and their families. I sincerely pray for their safety and for strength and courage to their loved ones during this distressing time.”

CM Majhi also condoled the sad demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Pawar, describing the incident as tragic and deeply heartbreaking.

“The news of the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an airplane accident is tragic and deeply heartbreaking. Shri Pawar ji was a dynamic politician and a dedicated public servant. In this hour of profound grief, I express my condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the people of Maharashtra. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath that He grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the grieving family to bear this sorrow,” wrote Majhi on his X handle.

Similarly, Leader of the Opposition and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed deep shock and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the death of Pawar.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the passing away of #Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister #AjitPawar and co-passengers in the aircraft crash near #Baramati. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti,” wrote Patnaik.

Notably, five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, died in the Baramati plane crash on Wednesday morning, according to the flight details.

Apart from Deputy CM Pawar, the people onboard the plane — a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR — included a personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and two crew members: a Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and a Second-in-Command (SIC).

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

