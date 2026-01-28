'Was always dedicated to serving poor, underprivileged': MP leaders condole Ajit Pawar's death

Bhopal, Jan 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mourned the passing of a 'down-to-earth' leader whose contributions to development were invaluable, extending heartfelt condolences.

“The Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar, was always dedicated to serving the poor, the underprivileged, and the marginalised. He made an invaluable contribution to the development of Maharashtra. He was a leader deeply connected to the people. I offer my heartfelt condolences on his untimely demise,” CM Mohan Yadav wrote on his X handle.

Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Pawar's lifelong commitment to serving the people and backward sections of society.

“News of the tragic demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati has been received with profound sorrow. Shri Ajit Pawar's passing has inflicted an irreparable loss on Indian politics. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the people of Maharashtra,” former Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote on his X handle.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the political spectrum, the crash has left a void in Maharashtra's leadership, with many remembering Pawar as a tireless worker who bridged divides for the state's progress.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances, while the nation grapples with the sudden loss of a prominent voice in regional politics.

Tragedy struck Maharashtra on Wednesday, when Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar perished in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district, along with four others on board.

The 66-year-old leader, widely regarded as a dedicated administrator and champion of the underprivileged, was travelling from Mumbai to his hometown to address public meetings ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

The chartered Learjet 45 aircraft, registration VT-SSK, operated by VSR, took off from Mumbai around 8.10 a.m. It attempted a second landing approach at Baramati Airport around 8.45 a.m. but lost control, crashing short of the runway in a nearby field.

Eyewitness accounts described the plane veering off course before impact, with fire erupting immediately upon crash, engulfing the wreckage.

All five individuals -- the Deputy CM, his personal security officer, an attendant, and two crew members -- succumbed to the accident, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has launched a probe into the cause, with teams dispatched to the site.

Ajit Pawar, nephew of veteran politician Sharad Pawar and a key figure in the Nationalist Congress Party, built his career from grassroots cooperative movements in Maharashtra.

Educated up to secondary level, he rose through local politics, serving multiple terms as a minister and earning a reputation for decisive governance and focus on rural development, irrigation projects, and welfare schemes.

In 2023, he led a factional split in the NCP, aligning with the NDA to become Deputy Chief Minister, though recent months saw signs of reconciliation within the Pawar family.

