logo

Zakir Hussain legacy

featuredfeatured
Music
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 16, 2024, 04:03 AM

Legendary Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: Tributes Pour In from Music Icons

featuredfeatured
Music
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 16, 2024, 03:58 AM

Ustad Zakir Hussain: A Global Music Icon's Legacy Lives On (1951-2024)