Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain: The Legendary Tabla Maestro Who Enriched Indian Classical Music

Death of Zakir: We have lost a gem

In death of Zakir Hussain we have not only lost an individual but a tabla musician. Not only in this country but also in his fans across the world are saddened by his demise. It was not long ago only yesterday when his body was buried in a cemetery in San Francisco (USA).

Hundreds of fans from across the world had reached the place with heavy hearts to say final goodbye. The tabla maestro has created a void which is difficult to fill. He is no more but he will live in memory for long. He will be especially remembered for jugalbandis (duets) with Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia.

I am fortunate to be one of the organisers of concerts of these great artists on the occasion of Durga Puja every year for decades at the Gardani Bagh ground in Patna and watch him closely during struggle days.

Will there never be a tabla player like him again? It would not be right to say that there will never be anyone like him because music is such a field which keeps evolving. Maybe in future, there will be another tabla player who will keep reminding us of Zakir Hussain with his talent and hard work. But , for now , it would be right to say that it will be difficult for a tabla player like Zakir Hussain to be born again. He was really unique .

For the present, the jugalbandi of Zakir Hussain and Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia will be certainly missed. They were amazing. The coming together of these legends on stage was a wonderful experience. Ustad Zakir Hussain was a master of tabla His performance was unmatched. Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma played santoor, which is a string instrument. Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia is a flute magician. When they came on stage, there was always laud applaud. They had a wonderful combination. They respected each other and created magic while communicating with each other. Their jugalbandi was always a talk of the town.

They could easily connect with the large crowd present the venue. Music lovers would applaud every raag produced by a flute and reproduced by a tabla or vice-versa. There would always be at the meeting of the three a perfect match between the sur and taal and a connect with listeners. Emotions like happiness and sorrow will be at play.

The concert of these three are unforgettable. They will be remembered for ever. They have left behind a legacy and enriched the Indian classical music. They played an important role in popularizing Indian music in different parts of the world.

I am personally of the view that the jugalbandi of Ustad Zakir Hussain and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was wonderful and unique event in the history of Indian classical music. Both were masters in their respective fields. When these two came together on stage, a magical atmosphere was created which mesmerized the audience. The thaap of Zakir Hussain's tabla and the melodious sounds of Shivkumar Sharma's santoor created something extremely pleasant to listeners.Both the artists understood each other well, taking the music to a new height. Their jugalbandi was not just music, but a soulful dialogue. It seemed as if both the artists were talking to each other through their respective instruments.

Sometimes the fast pace of the tabla talked with the melodious tune of the santoor , and sometimes the slow tune of the santoor communicated with the strong beats of the tabla. There was a depth of emotions in their jugalbandi. Through music they took the listeners to a different emotional or say spiritual world.

Both the artists were masters of their respective instruments and their artistry was unmatched. While Zakir Hussain's fingers danced on the tabla , Shivkumar Sharma produced such sweet notes from his santoor that they touched the heart directly. Zakir Hussain had a great grip and beat. He could play even the most difficult taal with ease. He used to experiment while playing the tabla which made him different. He was always innovative. Zahir Hussain gave international recognition to tabla playing. He worked with many artists from all over the world and made the tabla a global musical instrument.

Zakir Hussain belonged to Punjab Gharana. He was known for his intricate laay and taal. He would play even the most difficult rhythms with ease. There was a wonderful flow which was immensely pleasing.

He would move his fingers on the tabla in a way that looked magical

Zakir Hussain always used to experiment with laay and taal. I have closely watched Zakir Hussain's programs many times in Delhi and Patna. He used to dominate every time. Every sound coming from his tabla was clear . He was an expert in producing different types of sounds from different parts of the tabla. His fingers used to move so fast on tabla that the onlookers used to be amazed. He used to play different types of rhythms with his fingers.

He seemed to be communicating with the Tabla. It seemed as if his fingers were telling a story. Zakir Hussain reached the pinnacle of glory through his hard work. He practiced every day till the end so that could do better. His life was music. His passion was clearly visible in his performance. Zakir Hussain was always ready to learn and experiment.

Zakir Hussain worked with many famous musicians from all over the world. He gave a new form to the music by mixing the music of different cultures. He was an ambassador of Indian music. He played an important role in popularizing Indian music all over the world

Despite being such a great artist, Zakir Hussain was always humble and down to earth. He always respected others. Undoubtedly, he is an inspiration for young musicians, particularly, young tabla players. The maestro is great source of learning.

—R.K. Sinha