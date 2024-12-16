Legendary Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: Tributes Pour In from Music Icons

San Francisco (USA): Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday, December 15. The legendary musician had been receiving treatment for heart-related complications in the ICU of a San Francisco hospital for the past two weeks.

The cause of death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

The demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee has left the music world and his countless admirers in profound grief, with tributes and condolences pouring in from across the globe.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning musician, Ricky Kej was 'shocked' and 'deeply saddened' by the demise of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain. He called him one of the greatest musicians which India has ever produced.

While sharing a monochrome portrait of the singer on Instagram, Ricky Kej wrote,

"Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain @zakirhq9. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature, and for being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon."

As the news of the demise took over the Internet, it left everyone in a state of grief and shock. Condolences have started pouring in from his admirers and music stalwarts. Singer Anup Jalota called it 'shocking news' and while mourning the loss of the Tabla maestro, the 'Aisi Lagi Lagan' singer said that the legacy of this tabla player will live on forever.

Taking to his X handle, he shared a video and wrote,

"Can't wrap my head around the news. I'm in pain. Sending love and strength to all his admirers during this difficult time. May we find comfort in his legacy and the joy he brought to our lives."



Music composer Thaman S also expressed his condolences. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "REST IN PEACE MAESTRO. We lost the Legend Today. #UstadZakirHussain Saab"



Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Zakir Hussain was the son of the iconic tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. From a young age, he displayed a remarkable affinity for the tabla, quickly gaining recognition for his exceptional talent. By the time he was a teenager, Zakir was already performing alongside some of the greatest Indian classical musicians.

Throughout his career, Ustad Zakir Hussain collaborated with some of the most iconic names in both traditional Indian and global music scenes. He worked with legends such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan and was a key figure in creating international fusion bands like Shakti with guitarist John McLaughlin and Planet Drum with Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart.

His collaboration on the Planet Drum album also earned him a Grammy Award.

Zakir Hussain's contributions to music were recognized by numerous prestigious awards over the years, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Indian government, as well as four Grammy Awards. (ANI)