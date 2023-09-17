world record
J·Sep 17, 2023, 03:37 am
Visually impaired children make 1.25 km long card for PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Duplantis shatters men's pole vault world record at World Athletics
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sydney McLaughlin sets world record in women's 400m hurdles win at World Athletics
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Para World Cup: Avani Lekhara wins gold with world record
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Avani wins gold with world record, secures 2024 Paris Paralympics
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.