Women's World Cup: Pratika Rawal becomes joint-fastest batter to reach 1000 runs in WODIs

Navi Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Young Indian opener Pratika Rawal made history on Thursday, equaling the World Record for being the fastest to score 1000 runs in Women's ODI cricket, reaching the mark during Match 24 of the Women's World Cup against New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Pratika reached the four-figure mark with a boundary off New Zealand medium pacer Lea Tahuhu in the 11th over, standing up on her toes and hammering it over mid-wicket.

This took her total to 1004 runs, reaching the 1000-run mark in 23 innings, making her the joint-fastest player to complete 1000 runs in ODIs, equalling Australia's Lindsay Reeler's 37-year-old record, who reached the milestone in just 23 innings of her career.

Pratika had an opportunity to break the record in India's last Women's 1world Cup match against England but fell short by 12 runs. On Thursday, she equalled the record while going past the likes of Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt and Mithali Raj among many others.

This made her the fastest Indian woman batter to reach 1000 runs in ODIS, improving on the mark held by Deepti Sharma, who achieved the feat in 29 innings.

She is now the 13th Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in Women's ODIs, joining the likes of Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mithali Raj.

Richa Ghosh is the fastest Indian and third fastest in the World to reach the 1000-run mark in the 50-over game in terms of balls, achieving the feat in 1010 balls, following behind Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner (917) and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt (943).

Pratika is still in line to become the second batter in the World to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year. Pratika has so far scored 890 runs in 20 innings in 2025. If she reaches the mark, Pratika will join her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, who set the record by becoming the first batter to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year earlier in the World Cup. Mandhana has so far scored 1188 runs in 2025 so far.

