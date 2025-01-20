Indian Army's Daredevils set new world record for highest human pyramid

New Delhi: The Motorcycle Rider Display Team "Daredevils" of the Indian Army, achieved an extraordinary feat on 20 January 2025 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, by creating a World Record for the highest Human Pyramid on moving motorcycles.

The formation, measuring an impressive 20.4 feet and comprising 40 men on 7 motorcycles, covered a distance of 2 kilometres on Kartvya Path from Vijay Chowk to India gate.

The Motorcycle Rider Display Team, known as the "Daredevils" is from the Corps of Signals, which has a long history of accolades, and earned international acclaim for its outstanding performances.

With this latest achievement, the team now boasts an incredible 33 World Records, including entries in the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Limca Book of Records.

The Daredevils were flagged in at India Chowk by the Signals Fraternity, including the Head of the Arm of the Corps of Signals, Lieutenant General KV Kumar, amidst cheers and motivation to boost morale for the contingent and to celebrate their tremendous feat.

Since its inception in 1935, the Daredevils have conducted over 1,600 motorcycle displays across India, captivating audiences during prestigious events such as Republic Day Parades, Army Day Parades, and various Military Tattoos. Their dedication and exceptional skill continue to inspire and showcase the prowess of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, in line with the objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance, approx. 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi on January 26, 2025. These architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', with diverse backgrounds, include best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the Government.

Sarpanches, whose villages have achieved targets in selected government initiatives have been invited. A national-level competition was announced by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances among panchayats. Panchayats which have achieved targets in at least six flagship schemes were selected as Special Guests.

Some of the invited guests are carrying out exemplary work to ensure income & employment generation and environment protection through Self Help Groups (SHGs). SHGs working in areas of food, nutrition, health, water sanitation & hygiene, Panchayati Raj Institutions-Community Based Organisations Convergence and gender activities have been invited. Preference has been given to a SHG member who has not visited Delhi.

PM-JANMAN mission participants, Tribal artisans/Van Dhan Vikas Yojna members, National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation ventures, ASHA workers, MyBharat volunteers have also been invited. (ANI)