Viswanathan Anand
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Norway Chess: Anand beats Tari in final round; settles for third place
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Norway chess: Viswanathan Anand, Giri share honours in round six
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Anand outclasses World champion Carlsen; jumps into lead
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Norway Chess: Anand loses to So but still in joint lead with Carlsen
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Anand beats Vachier-Lagrave in Norway Chess tourney
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Anand beats Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Superbet Poland chess: Anand finishes overall joint second
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Anand nominated as part of team to fight FIDE elections
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.