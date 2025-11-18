FIDE World Cup: Anurag Thakur all praise for AICF’s role in accelerating chess development in India

Panaji, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Union Sports Minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur made a special appearance at the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Tuesday and praised the All India Chess Federation for not just hosting the event in the country after two decades but also for the initiatives it has taken over the years to make India a global chess superpower.

Thakur, himself an able sports administrator who once headed the BCCI, made the ceremonial first move in the quarterfinal match between Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi and GM Wei Yi of China.

Speaking to media on the side lines of the World Cup, Thakur said, “This is a historic moment not only because we are hosting the World Cup after two decades but also because the trophy is now named after Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand. It’s not a trophy for the coming decades but it’s a trophy for the centuries to come.”

Anand won the first two editions of the FIDE World Cup back in 2000 and 2002 and the leading light of Indian chess for over three decades. But in the past few years, many Indian players have been making a mark on the world circuit with India winning both the Open and Women’s Olympiad gold medals and Gukesh Dommaraju emulating Anand by clinching the world championship crown in 2024.

Thakur highlighted the role of AICF under the leadership of president Nitin Narang in accelerating the pace of development with initiatives like hosting major international competitions in the country and also providing financial support to players.

“I think the biggest step taken by the All India Chess Federation in the last two years is to provide annual grant to 42 players,” he said, adding that the way AICF is working together for the development of the sports is an example that everyone can follow.

Thakur also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to hold the 2036 Olympics in India and said national federations hosting such major events was a step in the right direction.

--IANS

hs/