Kasparov takes 5-point lead as Vishy Anand loses on time on Day 2 of The Clutch Chess

Missouri, Oct 10 (IANS) On the second day of Clutch Chess: The Legends, a battle between Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov, India's five-time world champion Anand had a clear advantage on the board in the fifth game, played in rapid format. However, the Indian great seemed to forget about his clock and lost the game on time.

Anand had over a minute on his clock in a winning position but lost on time to Kasparov as day two of the 2025 Clutch Chess Legends got off to the worst possible start for the Indian legend.

Kasparov went on to dominate and won another game when Anand blundered a piece on move 17. Kasparov leads 8.5-3.5, but the intrigue remains, since 12 points are still up for grabs on the final day on Friday.

Two former world champions, Anand and Kasparov, are turning back the clock at Clutch Chess: The Legends exhibition match, celebrating the legacy of a once-in-a-generation clash.

The duo once competed against each other on the 107th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Centre, with New York City as a backdrop at the 1995 World Chess Championship.

Clutch Chess is a unique tournament format, created by Grandmaster Maurice Ashley, where the stakes rise with each round, offering progressively higher points and cash prizes daily.

Unlike traditional chess tournaments, in Clutch Chess, no lead is ever safe, and every single game matters. As point values for wins increase each day, players who start slowly can stage dramatic comebacks right up until the very end.

On Day 1, each win is valued at 1 point and USD 1,000. On Day 2, each win is valued at 2 points and USD 2,000. On Day 3, each win is valued at 3 points and USD 3,000.

In Clutch Chess: The Legends, the winner will receive USD 70,000, while the runner-up gets USD 50,000 (or USD 60,000 each in the case of a tie). The players will compete in 12 games over 3 days in a Chess 960 format, with a new position drawn each day.

