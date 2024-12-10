logo

SM Krishna obituary

The Hawk · Dec 10, 2024, 08:53 AM

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leaders Condole the Passing of Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

The Hawk · Dec 10, 2024, 04:28 AM

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A Beacon of Visionary Leadership