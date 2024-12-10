PM Modi Pays Tribute to Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A Beacon of Visionary Leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Karnataka's Former Chief Minister SM Krishna who passed away at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness.

Taking to social media X, Modi wrote in his post that Krishna was a remarkable leader and was admired by people from all walks of life.

"SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker," the post read.

Bharatiya Janata Party's state President Vijayendra Yediyurappa also condoled the death and said that Krishna was a model of discipline and enlightened governance in Karnataka's history.

Taking to social media X, he wrote "The news of the demise of SM Krishna, who was a model of discipline and enlightened governance in the history of the state of Karnataka, has left a special mark with his gentlemanly and dignified behavior.

SM Krishna, a proud Kannadigas who held important positions in state and national politics and left his lasting mark in history, will never be forgotten for his contribution to the development of Karnataka, especially Bangalore as a Silicon City."

Further, he wrote that Krishna handled the important portfolio with various positions in the Union Cabinet.

"Manya Krishna, who handled the important foreign portfolio with various positions in the Union Cabinet and served as the Governor of Maharashtra, was the biggest link of four generations of politics. He made culture and cultured behavior a part of his life till the last breath of his life as a healthy mind is a sign of activity. Krishna was a model of purity who never had a black spot in his entire political career.

It is very difficult for Krishnas to remember Karunad without him in the politics of Karnataka, he is a beacon of ideals for the young generation of politicians like us, even if he has left this world, his actions and words will still be alive and shining in the agasa of politics.

As long as the history of Karnataka, SM Krishna is immortal, the grief of his passing away will affect millions of people as well as his family, we share this grief. SM Krishna's last day political stances were a driving force for India's security, may God rest his soul in eternal peace. I feel that his soul is always beating for Karunadu and the country. Om Shanti," the post further read.

The body of SM Krishna will be kept at his residence today for the last darshan of the public. (ANI)