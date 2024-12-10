Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leaders Condole the Passing of Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed condolences on the death of the former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness.

Joshi said that Krishna was a senior leader and made contributions to building the brand Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said "SM Krishna a was senior leader in the country and Karnataka. He made a huge contribution to building the brand Bengaluru. He was a leader who took political decisions fearlessly. I express my deepest condolences on his demise."

Earlier today, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman had also condoled the death of the Former CM and said that he made invaluable contributions to the public life.

Taking to social media X, Sitharaman wrote in a post ""Deeply saddened by the passing of S.M. Krishna. He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs. He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," the post read.

Krishna had been suffering from prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August. The body of the politician will be kept at his residence today for the last darshan of the public.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah announced a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices to honour the memory of SM Krishna. The Karnataka government has also announced a three-day state mourning beginning today."

CM Siddaramaiah announced one day holiday to schools and colleges and govt offices after SM Krishna's demise," Karnataka CMO said.

Earlier in a post on X Siddaramaiah expressed grief on the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna and said that his "foresight" and "disciplined life" inspire aspiring politicians."

"A statesman and a leader without adversaries, Shri Krishna was a guide and mentor to me during my early days in the Congress party and remained a well-wisher throughout. His foresight, disciplined life, and kind nature are an inspiration for aspiring politicians. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers in this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Siddaramaiah said on X. (ANI)