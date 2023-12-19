Pramod Sawant
J·Dec 19, 2023, 12:26 pm
No 'Sunburn’ on Dec 31, says Goa Tourism Minister
J·Sep 28, 2023, 02:36 pm
Goa CM pledges to donate his organs, urges people to do the same
J·Sep 16, 2023, 07:38 am
Goa LoP thanks K'taka CM for taking steps to stop liquor smuggling
J·Sep 14, 2023, 03:00 pm
‘Unsatisfied souls’ trying to disturb ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’: Goa CM
J·Sep 13, 2023, 12:50 pm
Congress slams Goa CM, says BJP ‘poisoning minds of people’
J·Sep 12, 2023, 01:33 pm
Read Proper Books To Understand Hindu Dharma: Congress To Goa CM
J·Jul 05, 2023, 04:29 pm
Govt will not tolerate opposition to construction of Bandharas: Goa CM
J·Jun 26, 2023, 11:16 am
CM Pramod Sawant says G20 will enhance Goa tourism
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT campus will come up in South Goa: CM Sawant
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CM Sawant: "No experience, no government job in Goa."
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Cong to Goa CM: Take action against corrupt ministers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Drunken driving cases have declined, says Goa CM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Goa intends to establish Drone School: CM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Goa CM urges NGOs, young professionals to adopt primary schools
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nothing decided on cabinet reshuffle: Goa CM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Goa CM To Meet PM Along With Eight MLAs Who Switched To BJP
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.