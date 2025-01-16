Goa CM Recognizes Self Help Groups' Contribution to 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Tree Plantation and Women's Empowerment Initiatives

Panaji: Gao Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired a meeting of Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission (GSRLM) in the presence of RDA Minister Govind Gaude, Chief Secretary, officials, representatives of NABARD, and others, a press release said.

Sawant acknowledged that the Self Help Groups (SHGs) have contributed to various initiatives like planting 12,000 trees under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' & approved the setting up of a Supermarket for the sale of SHG products through NRLM, the release added.

He said that Goa houses 3250 SHGs in the state, with a disbursed revolving fund of Rs 8.28 Crore.

He mentioned that the schemes are implemented with funds allocated according to 60 per cent from the Union Govt & 40 per cent from the state formula. He also informed that the banks have disbursed financial assistance in the form of loans of Rs.312 Crore to SHGs in the state and that there are 480 Brands developed & operated by SHGs under GSRLM, it added.

Goa CM informed that during the meeting various topics, to increasing the number of SHGs by around 300-400 in the state and digitising records of SHGs with e-Bookkeepers were discussed. He stated that the Government has extended the target for Lakhpati Didi to 17,000 women, for which 17331 Women SHG members have been identified.

He suggested that SHG members should be covered with accident death insurance & 141 members have been registered as Bima Sakhi to implement the vision of Insurance for All, the release stated.

He informed that 141 SHGs have been employed under the Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana operating 9 canteens and the Start-up village enterprise program is extended to 2039 beneficiaries from 5 talukas in addition to One station one Product at 2 railway stations. He mentioned that sales go up to 2.5lakhs a day on season time.

He further said that the government of Goa and GSRLM are committed to implementing all the schemes including Namo Drone Didi & others under the Umbrella scheme of Lakhpati Didi in the state for the all-round development of women & rural households in the state. (ANI)