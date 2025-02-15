Goa CM Pramod Sawant Arrives in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh Participation

Prayagraj: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived at the Prayagraj Airport on Saturday along with other state ministers to participate in the Mahakumbh.

Goa CM Sawant and other state ministers will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant emphasized that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ensured all the arrangements.

"I have come here with our MLAs and other cabinet ministers to take part in the Maha Kumbh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ensured all the arrangements. A large number of people are coming here. We have made arrangements for people from Goa to come here and attend the Maha Kumbh. We are delighted to come here. I also want to thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the people of Goa," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his wife took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam- confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati at ongoing Mahakumbh.

Saha prayed to the sacred Ganga river for the peace and prosperity of Tripura.

"Today, I had the good fortune of taking a dip in the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The holy water, divine energy and spiritual atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience. Prayed to Ganga Maiya for the peace and prosperity of the entire Tripura," Saha posted on X.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state ministers took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Thursday at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

"The Governor, Speaker, ministers and MLAs of Chhattisgarh, a total of 166 people came here for the holy dip... This moment has come after 144 years. We congratulate the CM of Uttar Pradesh for these arrangements and thank him for inviting us. We will go to the Chhattisgarh pavilion after this...," CM Sai told ANI after taking a dip.

Meanwhile, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 3.324 million devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) till 9 am today.

The information department of the UP government said that as of today, nearly 501.1 million people have taken holy dips.

This number exceeds the population of several major countries, including the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, making the Mahakumbh the largest spiritual gathering in the world. (ANI)