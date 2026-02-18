O'Romeo
Vikrant Massey celebrates anniversary with his ‘A1 from Day 1’ Sheetal Thakur
Ishaan Khatter is in awe of Shahid Kapoor's 'O’Romeo': So immensely proud of you bhai
Shahid Kapoor thanks Vishal Bhardwaj for giving him another memorable character with 'O'Romeo'
Nana Patekar shot for ‘O’Romeo’ action set piece in 102 degrees fever
‘Ishq Ka Fever’ sung by Arijit Singh is intimate, aching, addictive
Shahid Kapoor vibes to ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’ in gym
Chitrangda Singh flaunts her ‘timepass ka talent’ with Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’