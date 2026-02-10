Shahid Kapoor thanks Vishal Bhardwaj for giving him another memorable character with 'O'Romeo'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor expressed his gratitude to filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for giving him another memorable character with their upcoming drama, O'Romeo".

A proud Shahid penned a special note for Vishal on the Stories section of his Instagram handle that read, "Ye hai from me as an actor for this man @vishalrbhardwaj...Thank you for OROMEO!! Another character for me that's etched in my filmography. So proud so happy and so grateful (sic)", along with a red heart emoji.

Shahid also added the "Hum To Tere Hi Liye The" track from "O'Romeo" as the background score.

Before this, Shahid previously worked with the filmmaker in some noteworthy projects such as "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon".

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Shahid has completed filming "O' Romeo”.

Sharing the update on social media, Shahid penned, "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am."

Praising his co-stars, he went on to write, "This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

The project will be reaching the cinema halls on February 13.

