Shahid Kapoor vibes to ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’ in gym

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is setting major fitness and fun goals as he was seen grooving to the peppy track ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’ from his upcoming film O’Romeo” during his workout session at the gym.

The actor took to Instagram stories, shared a video. Known for his disciplined fitness routine, Shahid added a dash of energy to his training as he vibed to the upbeat number while standing in front of his phone at the gym.

Talking about ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’, the song is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has lyrics by Gulzar. Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali have lent their vocals for the number.

Talking about O’ Romeo, the gangster film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld. It is a love story set in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai.

The film marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and the director after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’.

The film is shot in picturesque locations. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

After wrapping up the film last year, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done.”

“As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am…….."

Praising his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani, Shahid wrote: "This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with.”

“Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother."

"Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

