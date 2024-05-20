Manchester City
J·May 20, 2024, 05:39 am
Guardiola says 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph
J·May 20, 2024, 05:31 am
First time in 135 years: Manchester City clinch four consecutive English top-flight league titles
J·Mar 15, 2024, 02:20 pm
UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw: Manchester City to face Real Madrid, Barca draw PSG
J·Mar 09, 2024, 06:37 am
I'll be easier to replace than Pep Guardiola, says Juergen Klopp
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Champions League: Haaland stars for Man City; Chelsea, Juventus win; PSG held 1-1 in Lisbon (round-up)
