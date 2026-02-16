Arsenal on fast track into FA Cup last 16

London, Feb 16 (IANS) Arsenal powered into the FA Cup last 16 with a comfortable 4-0 home win over League One side Wigan Athletic.

The clubs last met in the competition 12 years ago in a semifinal decided on penalties, but this time Arsenal's superior quality told early. Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and an own goal had the tie effectively wrapped up inside the opening half hour, allowing the hosts to ease off after the break.

Leeds United needed penalties to get past Birmingham City after Patrick Roberts' 89th-minute equalizer cancelled out Lukas Nmecha's 49th-minute opener for Birmingham, reports Xinhua.

Santiago Bueno's 60th-minute strike sent Wolverhampton Wanderers through with a 1-0 win away to League Two Grimsby Town on a heavy Blundell Park pitch.

Habib Diarra's first-half penalty guided Sunderland past Championship side Oxford United, while second-half goals from Kevin and Harrison Reed saw Fulham come from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1 after Bae Jun-ho's opener.

In Saturday's ties, Manchester City eased past League Two Salford City 2-0 thanks to an own goal and a late Marc Guehi tap-in.

Sandro Tonali scored twice as Newcastle United produced a strong second-half response to win 3-1 away to Aston Villa in a match marred by several refereeing errors.

Liverpool reached the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Brighton, with goals from Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai before Mohamed Salah sealed the result from the penalty spot.

League One Mansfield Town produced the shock of the round, beating Premier League struggler Burnley 2-1 thanks to Lewis Reed's spectacular free kick.

West Ham United needed extra time to see off League One side Burton Albion, with Crysencio Summerville scoring the winner in the 96th minute.

Elsewhere, Norwich City beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1, while Southampton defeated Leicester City 2-1 after extra time.

On Friday, Pedro Neto's hat-trick helped Chelsea book its place in the fifth round with a 4-0 win away to Hull City, while Wrexham won an all-Championship tie 1-0 at home to Ipswich Town.

